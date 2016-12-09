by Zoe Burn on December 9, 2016

IF you’re a bit of a stickler for a good old scented candle at Christmas time, why not check out this limited edition offering from Origins and do your bit for the environment?

The brand has launched three limited edition Feel Good Christmas Candles this festive season in three gorgeous, sumptuous scents.

Not only do they look good and smell amazing, Origins will plant a tree via the Global ReLeaf programme for each one sold here in the UK. These trees will support a number of projects around the world including Haiti, the Philippines and Mexico.

All three candles are made with 100% soy wax and a plant based formula with cotton wick.

If you love the smell of Christmas trees you’ll adore Pine, Spruce and Orange, while Ginger Bergamot and Clove is the perfect winter warmer. Neroli and Lemongrass meanwhile, is an uplifting fragrance perfect for happy Christmas days and nights.

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles cost £28 each and are available at Origins and at concessions nationwide.