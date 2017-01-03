by Zoe Burn on January 3, 2017

JANUARY can be grey and dull but your skin doesn’t have to be thanks to the new Elemis Skin Solutions.

The leading skincare brand has launched five new skincare sets designed to get target common skincare complaints and get skin back to its healthy-looking self.

It doesn’t matter how much stress you’ve thrown at it over the party season with food, booze and party makeup, these new kits pack all the ingredients you need to get it back to its best.

ENERGISE features Elemis’ Biotec range, a collection designed to ‘switch the skin back on’ by energising, reviving and hydrating.

Priced at £69 (worth £112.50) it includes Biotec Skin Energising Cleanser 50ml, Day Crbioteeam 30ml and Night Cream 8ml.

ILLUMINATE, as it says on the tin, is all about restoring the radiance to dull and lacklustre skin to give a healthy complexion.

It includes Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 150ml and Illuminating Flash Balm 15ml, Papaya Enzyme Peel 50ml and 14 Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules and is an absolute bargain at £42 (worth £92).

Smooth and refine your skin with RESURFACE, which uses Elemis’ patented Tri-Enzyme technology to resurface the upper layers.

It costs £55 (worth 129.80) and includes Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 200ml, Gel Mask 50ml, Night Cream 15ml and 14 Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules.

Tackle pigmentation and revitalise your skin with BRIGHTEN, designed to improve dull and pigmented skin to give a clearer complexion.

This kit costs £42.50 (worth £102.90) and includes White Brightening Even Tone Cleanser 185ml, Serum 10ml, Papaya Enzyme Peel 50ml and 14 Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules.

Finally there is HYDRATE, which is the perfect all-rounder to hydrate, moisturise and smooth skin to help give a more youthful complexion.

This one costs £39.50 (worth £88) and features Rehydrating Rosepetal Cleanser 200ml, Gentle Rose Exfoliator 50ml, Hydra-Boost Day Cream 20ml and 14 Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules.

All of these new Elemis Skincare Solutions are available to buy now from the Elemis website.