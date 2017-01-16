Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

by Zoe Burn on January 16, 2017

RECLAIMING your youth has just got a lot easier thanks to a new and improved version of one of Elizabeth Arden’s most popular facial treats.

 

Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum are hitting the shelves this month, promising an even better weapon in the fight against ageing.

 

With a brand new formula, these pearlescent beauties firm, tone and smooth and have been clinically prove to take up to 10 years off the look of your skin.

 

Elizabeth Arden first unleashed its Ceramide Capsules back in 1990, and now 27 years on has introduced its next generation of capsules.

 

Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum delivers three times the anti-ageing power to enhance the skin’s barrier repair function, boost moisturisation under the surface of the skin and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

 

The formula is packed with new ingredients as well as higher levels of the original ingredients which work to replenish essential lipids and support the skin’s natural renewal process.

 

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum is priced from £39 for 30 capsules and is available online from Elizabeth Arden and from counters nationwide.

 

