Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

New Boots Star Gifts and 24 Daily Deals available now

by Zoe Burn on December 2, 2016

fragrance-star-gifts

BOOTS has got the Christmas spirit pouring by the barrel load this week with its latest selection of beauty deals and offers.

 

Yesterday it launched its very own advent calendar – 24 days of daily deals – which features a new limited offer each day in the countdown to the big event.

 

Launching with 1/3 off Yankee Candles for a limited time, shoppers can expect to bag bargains on brands including Benefit, Jack Wills, No7 and more over the next few weeks.

 

Save 1/3 off selected Yankee Candles for a limited timein 24 Days of Daily Deals...

Save 1/3 off selected Yankee Candles for a limited time in 24 Days of Daily Deals…

 

And as if daily savings aren’t enough, Boots is also whipping customers into fragrance frenzy with this week’s star gifts which all launch today. Click the links below for more information and to buy:

 

*Jimmy Choo Blossom EDP 60ml ½ price – £23

 

*Versace Eros EDT 50ml save 40% – £28.50

 

*Versace Eros Femme EDT Spray 50ml save 40% – £36

 

*Givenchy Very Irresistible EDT 50ml ½ price – 27.50

 

*Diesel Only The Brave EDT 50ml ½ price – £21

 

This latest batch of Star Gifts will be December 8, 2106 – subject to availability.

 

To keep up to date and shop the 24 days of daily deals click here to visit the Boots website

 

More from Beauty and the North East

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

NORTH East beauty salon owners could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best Christmas fragrance buys 2016

IT’S beginning to smell a lot like Christmas…and if you’re still stuck on a gift idea for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with a really good fragrance.

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles

IF you’re a bit of a stickler for a good old scented candle at Christmas time, why not check out this limited edition offering from Origins and do your bit for the environment.

Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

AS any regular BATNE reader will know, I’ve always been massive fan of the DKNY Be Delicious apples.

Search


Salon and Spa Offers