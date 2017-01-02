New Year holistic health boost for new Spa at Ramside members

by Zoe Burn on January 2, 2017

ONE of the region’s top spas is doing its bit to help new members keep their New Year fitness resolutions with bespoke holistic health coaching.

The Spa at Ramside in County Durham is expecting a busy January as people vow to shed those excess Christmas pounds and get fit for summer.

Anyone who signs up for membership at the spa, which is based at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, will get four holistic health coaching sessions tailored to their individual needs.

Along with full use of the spa, gym and a programme of around 40 classes, members will also get the opportunity to work with a coach to come up with a plan suited to their lifestyle.

This could include helping people concerned about their sleep patterns, posture or diet with their individual plan tailored about addressing these areas.

“The New Year is always a busy time as people set themselves fitness goals,” explained General Manager Tim Boyd. “We believe that along with fitness, health and wellbeing should be a big focus for everyone.

“Our team works closely with members to look at what their individual needs are and then will then draw up a programme of personal targets to improve all of these areas.

“Everyone has a different area of concern, but because our programme is tailored to every single individual nobody need miss out.”

For further information on gym membership and the Holistic Health Plan, contact the Spa at Ramside on 0191 375 3088, email membership@ramsidespa.co.uk or visit the Spa at Ramside website.