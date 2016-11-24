by Zoe Burn on November 24, 2016

ANOTHER Christmas, another batch of festive joy from Lush.

Once again the brand has pulled out all the stops to pack its shops up and down the country with seasonal bath and body treats to keep everyone smelling great well into the New Year.

Beauty and the North East headed to Lush Sunderland at the Bridges shopping centre to check out all of this year’s Christmas offerings and we reckon 2016’s batch is by far the best yet.

Like all Lush stores, Sunderland is making the most of the colourful selection, giving it pride of place inside the shop.

Once again, the Christmas collection features a host of cool bath bombs and bubble bars in all shapes, sizes and fragrances – and they’ve gone big on the sticks this year.

Starting with the bath bombs, Luxury Lush Pud – £4.25 – is back again bringing sweet figgy pudding to baths everywhere. There is also So White – £3.75 or for something bigger and brighter try Mistletoe – £4.25 – for a technicolour explosion of jasmine and vetivert.

There’s a similar colourful experience with Northern Lights – £3.95 – which looks a bit like a retro lava lamp and behaves like one too, casting bright trails of blue and yellow through the water.

Father Christmas – £3.75 – is back again with a fresh candy floss fragrance, and golden Wonder £4.25 – is another returnee.

New this year is Never Mind the Ballistics – £4.25. This is fruity and bright and it’s basically a bath bomb which has been half dipped in conditioning oils and butters, to create a very luxurious, moisturising bath.

And there are plenty of Bubble Bars for those of us who like to squeeze at least two or three baths out of a Lush treat. The oh-so-cute Christmas Penguin £3.95 – is back again looking as gorgeous as ever, and also back is Ruby Red Slippers – £3.95 – bringing glitter and glitz to a bath near you.

And all hail Snowie – £4.25 – which is Lush’s nod to the legendary David Bowie, and is a cute snowman with a Bowie-inspired twist.

Other returning favourites are the adorable Peeping Santa – £3.95, the sugary sweet Candy Mountain – £2.95 – and Snow Angel Bath Melt- £4.25.

Then there’s the things on sticks. For all those who love a good bath wand and have figured out the easiest way to store it in between baths without it getting everywhere (or is that just me) there are four to choose from this year.

The classic original Magic Wand -£5.95 – is back again and is joined by last year’s favourite, The Magic of Christmas – £5.95. And who couldn’t adore the cheeky Jester – £6.50 – or the cute Santasaurus – £5.95 – who, despite his green colour, actually smells of brilliant bright orange and bergamot. All the reusable bubble bars will do a good five or six baths.

Of course, there are dozens of other new Lush treats including soap, shower gels and the famous Christmas gift boxes but the only way to see everything is to head down there and see for yourself.

Lush at the Bridges, Sunderland, is open seven days a week with late night opening until 8pm on Thursdays. The Bridges will also offer late night Christmas opening until 8pm on all weekdays from December 12-24, 2016.