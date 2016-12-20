Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best Christmas fragrance buys 2016

by Zoe Burn on December 20, 2016

IT’S beginning to smell a lot like Christmas…and if you’re still stuck on a gift idea for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with a really good fragrance.

 

The great thing about choosing a perfume related gift is that you can pick them up in numerous places on the high street, which makes them ideal for anyone rushing about at the last minute.

 

So why not head to the high street and pick up one of our 12 of the best 2016 Christmas fragrance favourites?

 

jingle-smells-christmas-fragrances-2016-batne

 

1. Michael Kors Wonderlust EDP from £42 at Superdrug

 

2.Paco Rabanne Lady Million Prive EDP from £45 at John Lewis

 

3. Jo Malone Basil & Neroli Cologne from £43 at Jo Malone London in Fenwick, Newcastle

 

4. Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Essence de Parfum from £64 at The Fragrance Shop

 

5. Elizabeth Arden Always Red Femme EDT from £22 at John Lewis

 

6. Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris EDP from £46.50 at Boots

 

7. DNKY Be Tempted, from £36.50 at Boots

 

8. Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream 50ml £68 from Charlotte Tilbury at Fenwick Newcastle

 

9. Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming EDP from £49 at Boots

 

10. Tommy Hilfiger The Girl – a new take on the 90s classic. From £18 at The Perfume Shop

 

11. Chanel No 5 L’eau from £68 at Debenhams

 

12. Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria EDP from £34 at Superdrug

