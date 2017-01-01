The best of the New Year sales beauty bargains

by Zoe Burn on January 1, 2017





STILL got some Christmas cash to spend but don’t feel like hitting the shops? Fear not, you can grab a beauty bargain from the comfort of your armchair this New Year.



With hundreds of beauty bargains on offer in a host of different big sales aacross the net, Beauty and the North East has picked out some of the bestt New Year beauty sales ongoing right now…

BENEFIT

Benefit has launched its huge winter sale offering up to 50% off a host of products including makeup, skincare, fragrance and more.

Sale items include festive kits but these are running out quickly so act quickly.

Sale ends January 8, 2017. Click here to visit the Benefit sale

ALLBEAUTY

The leading online beauty store is once again offering incredible savings in its big winter sale.

The prices on hundreds of products have been slashed to include huge discounts on brands like Clarins, Chanel and Clinique as well as dozens of other leading skincare, haircare and makeup, fragrance and sun care products.

Sale ends January 15, 2017. Click here to visit the Allbeauty sale

TIMETOSPA

The Elemis specialist as knocked off more than 50% of its leading brand this festive season with discounts on dozens of kits and sets.

TimetoSpa’s winter sale also features big savings on Bliss kits as well as selected Nails Inc colours.

Available for a limited time. Click here to visit the TimetoSpa sale

DEBENHAMS

Debenhams has launched its massive half price sale across its whole range – and that includes beauty too!

Shoppers can grab big savings on a host of beauty treats from makeup and skincare to fragrance and Christmas gift sets with brands including bareMinerals, Marc Jacobs, Estee Lauder and Lancome.

Sale ends January 5, 2017. Click here to visit the Debenhams sale

JOHN LEWIS

Not to be outdone by its rivals, John Lewis is also offering up to 50% off a selection of beauty products.

The sale mainly features makeup, skincare, body care and fragrance Christmas gift sets from brands including Decleor, Molton Brown, Bobbi Brown and Liz Earle as well as festive limited editions – the perfect chance to pick up a bargain.

Available for a limited time. Click here to visit the John Lewis sale

TRIA

The hair removal specialists are making it easier than ever to get fuzz-free in 2017 by slashing prices of some of their biggest sellers by up to 25%.

Offers include the Hair Removal Laser 4X for £299 (usually £375) and the Hair Removal Laser Precision for £199 (usually £235)

Available for a limited time. Click here to visit the Tria sale

FEELUNIQUE

The popular online retailer is offering up to 50% off a host of beauty and fragrance brands in its latest sale.

Offers include brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Urban Decay, Kerastase and many more and feature individual pieces as well as up to 40% off gift sets.

Sale ends January 23, 2017. Click here to visit the Feelunique sale

RODIAL

The anti-ageing legends at Rodial have knocked up to 50% off a number of the brand’s hero products.

Shoppers can grab a host of beauty bargains including its Bee Venom, Cougar Skin Zero Gravity, Dragons Blood and makeup collections.

Sale ends January 16, 2017. Click here to visit the Rodial sale

NIP + FAB

Like Rodial, Nip + Fab is also knocking up to 50% off some of its hero products in its latest sale.

There are big savings to be had on many of its products including Bee Sting, Viper Venom and other skincare products.

Sale ends January 9, 2017. Click here to visit the Nip + Fab sale

THE BODY SHOP

Stock up on all those festive fragrances as The Body Shop knocks up to 50% off more than 100 items.

The big sale features discounts on body butters, shower gels, makeup and more, and includes both Christmas and non-Christmas items.

Sale ends in stores on January 16 and online on January 31, 2017. Click here to visit The Body shop sale

SPACE NK

The purveyors of all things cool is slashing prices by up to 50% on a host of products.

Bargains abound on brands like Japonesque, Becca, Chantecaille and Eve Lom across makeup and skincare products, as well as stuff for the boys.

Available for a limited time. Click here to visit the Space NK sale