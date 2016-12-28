Beauty salons sought for new TV show

by Zoe Burn on December 28, 2016

OWNERS of North East beauty salons could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

Studio Lambert, the makers of shows like Gogglebox and Four in a Bed, are working on a brand new show all about Britain’s best beauty salons.

And since the North East is famous for its addiction to looking great at all times, researchers are hoping to attract potential stars from the region.

The new competitive show will give salon owners the chance to showcase their hero treatments, especially those who have something a little bit different to offer.

For further information about appearing on the programme, contact Studio Lambert by calling 0203 0406900 or email beautysalons@studiolambert.com