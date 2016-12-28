Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

by Zoe Burn on December 28, 2016

salon-tv-main-batne

 

OWNERS of North East beauty salons could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

 

Studio Lambert, the makers of shows like Gogglebox and Four in a Bed, are working on a brand new show all about Britain’s best beauty salons.

 

And since the North East is famous for its addiction to looking great at all times, researchers are hoping to attract potential stars from the region.

 

The new competitive show will give salon owners the chance to showcase their hero treatments, especially those who have something a little bit different to offer.

 

For further information about appearing on the programme, contact Studio Lambert by calling 0203 0406900 or email beautysalons@studiolambert.com

 

More from Beauty and the North East

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

NORTH East beauty salon owners could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best Christmas fragrance buys 2016

IT’S beginning to smell a lot like Christmas…and if you’re still stuck on a gift idea for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with a really good fragrance.

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles

IF you’re a bit of a stickler for a good old scented candle at Christmas time, why not check out this limited edition offering from Origins and do your bit for the environment.

Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

AS any regular BATNE reader will know, I’ve always been massive fan of the DKNY Be Delicious apples.

Search


Salon and Spa Offers