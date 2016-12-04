PULL yourself a cracker this Christmas with one of these gorgeous little gems as Beauty and the North East picks out our 12 of the best Christmas crackers and beauty baubles.
1. St Tropez Instant Cracker £5 at Boots
2. Jo Malone Christmas Ornament £22 from Jo Malone and boutiques nationwide
3. NUXE Holiday Skin Care Cracker £10 at John Lewis
4. L’Occitane Shea Butter Festive Bauble £10 at L’Occitane and in stores/concessions nationwide
5. Heathcote & Ivory Atlas Silks Perfect Duo Bauble £5 at Heathcote & Ivory
6. Caudalie Divine Oil Bauble £8 at John Lewis
7. Bomb Cosmetics Bath Blaster Bang Cracker £7.99 at John Lewis
8. Thisworks Sleep Tight Bauble £13 at Space NK
9. Decleor Surprise Christmas Bauble £10.80 at Lookfantastic
10. GHD Smooth & Finish Serum Bauble £15 at Toni&Guy and select salons
11. Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Festive Shower Gel Bauble £11 at Molton Brown and in outlets nationwide
12. Cowshed Wreath Cracker £10 from Cowshed