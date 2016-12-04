Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best beauty Christmas crackers and baubles

by Zoe Burn on December 4, 2016

PULL yourself a cracker this Christmas with one of these gorgeous little gems as Beauty and the North East picks out our 12 of the best Christmas crackers and beauty baubles.

 

 

christmas-crackers-and-baubles-2016

1. St Tropez Instant Cracker £5 at Boots

 

2. Jo Malone Christmas Ornament £22 from Jo Malone and boutiques nationwide

 

3. NUXE Holiday Skin Care Cracker £10 at John Lewis

 

4. L’Occitane Shea Butter Festive Bauble £10 at L’Occitane and in stores/concessions nationwide

 

5. Heathcote & Ivory Atlas Silks Perfect Duo Bauble £5 at Heathcote & Ivory

 

6. Caudalie Divine Oil Bauble £8 at John Lewis

 

7. Bomb Cosmetics Bath Blaster Bang Cracker £7.99 at John Lewis

 

8. Thisworks Sleep Tight Bauble £13 at Space NK

 

9. Decleor Surprise Christmas Bauble £10.80 at Lookfantastic

 

10. GHD Smooth & Finish Serum Bauble £15 at Toni&Guy and select salons

 

11. Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Festive Shower Gel Bauble £11 at Molton Brown and in outlets nationwide

 

12. Cowshed Wreath Cracker £10 from Cowshed

