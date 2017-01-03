Whitley Bay Beauty Offer: Detoxifying face and body ritual

by Zoe Burn on January 3, 2017

THE festive blow out is over for another year and Whitley Bay beauty salon Taizen Skin Therapy Centre has the perfect detox treat to get you on your way to a better you.

The Clean Out is a new ritual available for one month only designed to give the whole body the detoxing overhaul it’s craving after the Christmas season excess.

It begins by kick-stating the system with cleansing fresh cucumber water before the feet receive an oriental foot ritual with fresh limes and lemongrass sugar scrub to cleanse and soften.

The body is then given a warming lemongrass sugar scrub and removed with hot towels before a detoxifying, customised back massage featuring hot oil to release toxins and tension from the mind and body.

Body sorted, it’s time to relax in warm duvets while you enjoy a detoxifying facial. This uses brightening cleanser and exfoliator ahead of a green clay massage which draws out impurities.

As the mask works its magic, the feet enjoy a hot oil reflex stick massage to reboot the system into cleansing mode, and the mask is then removed the skin treated to a light lemongrass moisturiser. The treatment ends with a cup of detox tea.

The Clean Up costs £75 (RRP £110) and is only available during January 2017.

For further information or to book, call 0191 289 9914 or visit the Taizen Skin Therapy website.