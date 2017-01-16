Gateshead Hair and Beauty Offers: January deals
by Zoe Burn on January 16, 2017
SAVE cash on all your hair and beauty needs this month with a selection of offers now available at Mane Stop 2.
The Gateshead hair and beauty salon has decided to extend its November and December offers which were such a hit in the run up to Christmas.
Tenner Tuesday – all cut and blow dries just £10
Wavey Wednesday – all perms £25 including cut and blow dry
Tantastic Thursday – two spray tans for £17
Feel Good Friday – Eyebrow wax, blow dry and shape and polish £15
These deals are available throughout January 2017. For further information or to book contact Mane Stop 2 on 0191 477 7480.
