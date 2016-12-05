by Zoe Burn on December 5, 2016

GRAB a festive bargain this advent with a host of Christmas offers from the Little Nail House.

Based in Middleton St George, Darlington, the Little Nail House is run by beauty therapist Andrea Chapman in a treatment room in her home.

To celebrate Christmas, Andrea is injecting some festive spirit with different online voucher offers which are available for 48 hours only via her Facebook page.

Expect to see fab deals on treatments, skincare, make up, gifts and vouchers in the run up to the big day, but remember, these are all limited offers so check back daily if you don’t want to miss out.

Full details and offers are available on the Little Nail House Facebook page