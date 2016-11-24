Bedlington haircare offers: Save on GHDs, Kerastase and more this Black Friday
by Zoe Burn on November 24, 2016
GRAB yourself a haircare bargain this week with these Bedlington Black Friday offers at Zuenziga.
The leading Northumberland hair salon located in Front Street West, Bedlington has a one day only deal running on the big day with savings on some of its top hair products.
*£15 off all limited edition Bronze GHDs
*Kerastase Shampoo and conditioners £10 each (on selected ranges)
*£5 off Tangle Teezers
This offer is only available on Black Friday – November 21, 2016 from 9am-6pm. For more information contact Zuenziga salon on 01670 821 500.
