Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

Bedlington haircare offers: Save on GHDs, Kerastase and more this Black Friday

by Zoe Burn on November 24, 2016

bedlington-hair-salon-zuenziga-batne

 

GRAB yourself a haircare bargain this week with these Bedlington Black Friday offers at Zuenziga.

 

The leading Northumberland hair salon located in Front Street West, Bedlington has a one day only deal running on the big day with savings on some of its top hair products.

 

*£15 off all limited edition Bronze GHDs

*Kerastase Shampoo and conditioners £10 each (on selected ranges)

*£5 off Tangle Teezers

 

This offer is only available on Black Friday – November 21, 2016 from 9am-6pm. For more information contact Zuenziga salon on 01670 821 500.

 

More from Beauty and the North East

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

NORTH East beauty salon owners could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best Christmas fragrance buys 2016

IT’S beginning to smell a lot like Christmas…and if you’re still stuck on a gift idea for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with a really good fragrance.

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles

IF you’re a bit of a stickler for a good old scented candle at Christmas time, why not check out this limited edition offering from Origins and do your bit for the environment.

Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

AS any regular BATNE reader will know, I’ve always been massive fan of the DKNY Be Delicious apples.

Search


Salon and Spa Offers