I’M not a massive face mask fan but my skin has been feeling a little tired lately so I was tempted out of my mask hibernation and decided to try the Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask.

Yes, I was swayed by the packaging while I was scouring the shelves for something to offer a quick fix and chose it because it looked cool, but such is life and actually I’m pleased I gave it a go.

Cost: £2.99

What is it?

As it says on the tin, it’s a paper mask formulated with charcoal to detoxify the skin and give the pores a deep clean – and it’s paraben, SLS and silicones free.

How was it?

The mask itself is a deep black colour but it doesn’t transfer onto the face or hands at all.

It’s applied easily, just unwrap, unfold and place onto the face before smoothing it to fit your eyes, nose, mouth and the contours of your face then leaving it for 10 minutes while you chill.

I found it easy enough to apply and fit around my nose, mouth and eyes and obviously you’ll get some overhanging pieces at the sides but because the mask is so moist, you can pack it onto the skin well and it stays put.

The packaging does warn of some tingling and advises to remove it if this becomes uncomfortable. I found it fine, it was like a light tingling throughout around my cheeks and forehead.

I removed after 10 minutes and my skin did feel pretty good. The tingles continues slightly for a while, and even after an hour of removing it, I could feel a little warmth but nothing unpleasant.

My skin looked good too, definitely a bit more radiant.

I think it’s probably best for those with oily complexions, as I found it really worked well on my forever oily nose, while as I had expected, normal areas felt a little tight but uncomfortably dry.

The verdict

Priced at just £2.99 this is definitely worth a punt. I liked the fresh feeling my skin had after use and it looked a lot healthier and happier. The tingle sensation is nice and afterwards you feel like you’ve just had an expensive treatment, and for that reason alone it’s definitely something I’d recommend.

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask is available for £2.99 at Boots.

*Contains affiliate link