WITH January a month for celebrating all things vegan, I’ve decided to broaden my horizons somewhat this year by trying out as many vegan products as possible.

I’m also looking to cut down on my plastic consumption and have become a big fan of anything which doesn’t come in plastic packaging, so the Dr Botanicals Bergamot & Poppy Seed Exfoliating Bar ticks both boxes for the first review of 2019.

What is it?

Dr Botanicals Bergamot & Poppy Seed Exfoliating Bar promises to hydrate, cleanse and gently exfoliate the skin and can be used in the bath or shower for a good all over clean.

The exfoliation power comes from the black poppy seeds while Shea butter and macadamia oil leave the skin smooth and hydrated.

It can be used as a soap/cleanser all over the body including the face.

How was it?

The first thing you notice about the bar is its very strong, almost abrasive smell which I’m sure is down to the bergamot, but I was relieved to find this abated a lot when I used it.

The box advises to apply and then lather up using hands before rinsing which makes use quick and easy.

The poppy seeds feel really nice, you know they are working on exfoliation but they’re not too hard or prickly, while the soap itself works into a nice creamy lather.

As soon as I used it on my first arm I could feel the difference instantly, and after doing one leg the difference was very obvious visually in how radiant the skin looked.

Afterwards my skin felt smooth and soft and there was none of the usual soap-related dryness I tend to suffer.

The Verdict:

I really liked this exfoliator bar and would definitely try it again. It certainly delivers on what it promises and it’s actually a really nice product to use.

It doesn’t just wash away as soon as it hits water so it will last as long as any other soap or regular bottle of shower gel – which is probably just as well, given that at full price it retails at around £19.95.

However, it is currently available on a selection of online stores at around £9.95 in the sales, which I’m hoping doesn’t mean it’s about to be discontinued.

If it is, my vote is to go and pick up a few now before it’s too late.

Dr Botanicals Bergamot & Poppy Seed Exfoliating Bar is currently available for £14.99 at Dr Botanicals.