Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

by Zoe Burn on December 8, 2016

AS any regular BATNE reader will know, I’ve always been massive fan of the DKNY Be Delicious apples.

I’ve tried every single one the brand has introduced over the last decade, and every time a new one appears I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

Back in August, the brand released the tantalising Be Tempted and while it’s hardly brand new to the shelves, I’ve saved this review until now because I think this is the perfect time to wear it.

First off, it looks pretty damn festive. Be Tempted comes in the classic apple shaped bottle in a deep, sexy red shade with a gorgeous metallic red lid embellished with a funky snake.

It has been inspired by the tale of Adam and Eve and the forbidden fruit, and this perfectly complements this deeper than usual fragrance.

It smells very sweet when you first spray it, and moments later the fruity notes start to come through to create a scent which is like a delicate burnt candy.

As it dries it’s more like a sweet, fruity jelly. The blackcurrant seems to be the main attraction at this point but it also has warmth, almost like a hot winter fruit punch.

Once it’s dry, the vanilla is more apparent and the smell is nice creamy warm sweet fruit, which really works well in this cold weather.

You’re going to get about six hours out of it before you need a top up, and is perfect for day or night wear, so you can wear it all day at work and then just top it up for a sweet, fruity hit at night.

If you’re a fan of the light, brightness of the fresher fragrance usually associated with the DKNY Be Delicious apples, you may find this one a bit too heavy and sweet. It’s more in line with my all- time favourite apple Be Delicious Night, just a bit sweeter and less spicy.

As I said earlier, I saved this review until now because I do think this is a perfect fragrance for Christmas. It’s warm, sweet, fruity and just a little bit exotic and it’s certainly a lovely winter warmer to get you through the cold, grey January days.

And this also makes it an ideal gift choice. It’s also a scent that’s impossible to dislike so you can buy this for anyone and they won’t be disappointed.

Also, as its Christmas, it’s also available in a fantastic 50ml Christmas gift set with body lotion.

DKNY Be Tempted is available in 30, 50 and 100ml with prices starting at £36.50. Available now at Boots