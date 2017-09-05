Review: Nip+Fab bargain Tesco haul

YOU can’t whack a good bargain, and that’s exactly what I stumbled upon in the clearance shelf of the beauty section in Tesco at Gateshead a few weeks back.

I’ve always liked a bit of Nip + Fab, and regularly use Viper Venom as a night cream, so when I spotted one of those tell-tale green boxes of Viper Venom Extreme Night Fix winking at me from the shelf I had to take a closer look.

I’m used to paying around £20 a pot, so was chuffed to see it was reduced to an impressive £8.23, and alongside it was Bee Sting Fix Cream Deluxe (usually £19.95) for a ridiculous £5.40 and Fix Lifting Mask reduced to £4.10 (usually £9.95).

Naturally I grabbed them all, and having used them regularly for around three weeks now, I think I may be a bit of a convert.

As I said earlier, I’ve been using Viper Venom Extreme Night Fix for a while now, so I was glad to pick it up for better than half price.

It’s a light, almost creamy gel consistency with a fresh tea-like smell and it spreads fast and far, absorbing quickly and making the skin feel really nice. Skin feels even nicer when you splash your face first thing in the morning, and it leaves it well-moisturised and certainly more plump.

I use it nightly, but once a week have been swapping it for the Bee Sting Fix Lifting Mask, which can be used in two ways – as a 10-minute pick-me-up or as an overnight mask.

This is a thicker gel, and while it feels a little heavy when first applied it doesn’t dry hard so there’s none of that uncomfortable itching. If you’re using it for bed it’s no different to using a thick moisturiser, although it does feel a bit sticky.

It’s also really nice to use before a night out, and is ideal to whack on while you’re in the bath because you don’t have to worry about remembering to wash it off while you’re relaxing.

I’ve also been using the Bee Sting Fix Cream Deluxe instead of my usual moisturiser, and I really like it.

It’s quite a thick cream with a light, floral fragrance and it’s only downside is that it’s a little bit sticky. You need quite a lot of it to cover the face, but it does feel nice when it’s there.

It dries relatively quickly but keeps a nice level of moisturisation which lasts all day. My skin feels good to the touch all day, and it certainly delivers on its claims to plump.

Okay, you’re never going to look like you’ve stuffed your face with fillers, but I have found my problem areas look much plumper and smoother, and just generally fresher.

I think I’ll probably buy this one again when it runs out. Even at its normal £19.95 retail price it is worth it, because I can certainly see and feel a difference.

All of these items can be purchased (sadly at full price) from Nip+Fab