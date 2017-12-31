Winter Evening Spa offer at Rockliffe Hall

IF too much festive over-indulgence has taken its toll, why not see off the January blues with a spa night at Rockliffe Hall Spa?
The five-star County Durham resort is offering a Warm Winter Evening Spa night deal to get 2018 off to a relaxing and luxurious start.
Available on select days throughout January and February, the evening spa experience costs £70 per person and includes:
*Arrival from 5pm with a welcome drink
*Full use of wet spa and wellness facilities for the evening, including the Spa Garden
*Complimentary use of robe and slippers
*Evening meal in The Brasserie
The Warm Winter Evening Spa is available subject to availability Monday to Thursday from January 2-February 28, 2018, excluding Valentine’s Day.
For further information or to book call 01325 729 999 or email enquiries@rockliffehall.com