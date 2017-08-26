What’s Hot: Rodial Rose Gold collection

JUST when you thought the whole rose gold thing was on its way out, along comes a brand new collection that puts it right back at the top of every girl’s want list.

Rodial has just released Rose Gold, its most luxurious collection to date which features three gorgeous new skin treats designed to fight against ageing.

Each one is packed with liquid 24-carat gold which stimulates cell turnover to repair skin while giving it a warm healthy glow, gold nano-peptides to boost collagen production and white rose fresh cells to breathe life into skin cells and boost radiance.

These formulas work together on all elements of anti-ageing, remodelling facial contours for a 3D sculpting effect and targeting lines. Skin will look more radiant and lines appear smaller, and over time, areas of sun damage and age spots can diminish.

Rose Gold features three gorgeous products, with more expected to be added to the collection in the near future – but as the name suggests it isn’t at the budget end of the scale!

Rose Gold Moisturiser costs £200 for 50ml, Rose Gold Serum is £190 for 30ml and Rose Gold Deep Line Filler is £75 30ml. All available now from Rodial.