What’s Hot: Rifle Paper Co for L’Occitane launches today

HOW’S this to brighten up the dreary January days? L’Occitane has collaborated with Rifle Paper Co to launch a new limited edition collection.

The Florida-based stationery company has adorned products from the Shea Butter collection with bright, hand-painted illustrations.

The natural beauty of Provence is brought to life across the Shea Butter range, including its acclaimed hand cream which features new-look tubes of its Rose and Classic creams.

It extends to feature a Shea Extra Gentle Soap Trio, Shea Butter Balms (online only) and a gorgeous Winter Rescue Tin featuring a travel size Hand Cream, Body Scrub and Ultra Rich Body Cream.

Prices start from £8 for Hand Cream 30ml in Classic and Rose and range to £25 for the Winter Rescue Tin.

Available from today – January 18 – at L’Occitane boutiques and from the L’Occitane website