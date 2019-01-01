IT’S January – or as it’s become known in recent years Veganuary – and the perfect time to consider going vegan.

Each year thousands of people sign-up to join the Veganuary challenge of a vegan lifestyle for a month to see if it’s something they can introduce permanently.

And with more vegan beauty products available than ever before, here is Beauty and the North East’s pick of the vegan products your dressing table and make up bag have been crying out for…

1. Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Masque – £31.03 from Sally Beauty

2. Kat Von D Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner – £17 at Debenhams

3. Bomb Cosmetics Loco Coco Bubble Bath – £7.95 at Allbeauty

4. Monat Blow Out Cream – £25 at Monat

5. Madara SOS Hydra Moisture & Radiance Mask – £35 at Lookfantastic

6. Urban Decay Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Highlighter – £21.50 at Urban Decay

7. Sukin Facial Moisturiser – £7.95 at Boots

8. Lip Fudge Plumping Lip Conditioner – £12 from Tropic Skincare

9. Zoeva Luxe Cream Lipstick – £9.50 at Zoeva

10. Vegan by Dr Botanicals Bergamot & Poppy Seed Smoothing Body Exfoliating Bar – £19.90 at Lookfantastic

11. Twilight Bath Bomb – £3.95 each at Lush

12. Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation, various shades – £33 at Illamasqua

*Contains affiliate links