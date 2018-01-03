Veganuary: Vegan beauty products you can’t live without

JANUARY is a time for resolutions and making changes, and thanks to Veganuary, it’s also a chance to go vegan.

Each year thousands of people sign-up to join the Veganuary challenge and opt for a vegan lifestyle for a month to see if it’s something they can introduce into their lifestyle.

And it’s not just about the food. There are animal products present in most of our favourite beauty products, but thankfully the industry is catching on and now vegan lines and collections are becoming big business.

Here are some of the leading vegan-friendly beauty products your dressing table and make up bag has been crying out for….

Bean Body Coffee Bean Scrub

Packed with coconut oil, cacao and vitamin E, this skin-renewing exfoliator utilises Robusta coffee beans to gently scrub the skin and stimulate blood flow, while buffing away dead cells.

£11.20 from Beauty Expert

Skinny Tan Gradual Tanner 125ml

Like all Skinny Tan products, Gradual Tanner is vegan-friendly and lets you build a bronze glow gradually, by applying every day. It goes on as a white body butter and develops into a natural glow.

£14.99 at Superdrug

The Body Shop Banana Truly Nourishing Hair Mask

One of the brand’s many items in its Vegan range, this lovely mask from the Body Shop features organic banana puree and Brazil nut oil from Peru. Designed to be used once a week for shiny hair without the frizz.

£12 from The Body Shop

Lush Rose Jam Bubbleroon

As one of Lush’s number one fans, it’s great news that many of its products are suitable for vegans, including the gorgeous Rose Jam Bubbleroon. Like a soft, sweet-smelling sweet it crumbles gently to create a luxurious bath which softens the skin with cocoa and shear butter.

£4.25 at Lush

Wake & Bake Baking Oil for Face 10ml

A face priming oil for all face types, it’s hypoallergenic and vegan and friendly and can be used with or without make up to boost radiance and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Can also be used on the body, hands and cuticles.

£24 from Beauty Bay

Cover FX Matte Setting Powder

Enjoy a long-lasting matte finish with this talc-free loose powder, which like just about all products in the Cover FX range, is suitable for vegans. Available in three shades, it soaks up oil and diffuses the appearance of pores.

£28 at Cult Beauty

Urban Decay Beached Bronzer

Part of the brand’s ever growing vegan-friendly collection, this silky powder can be used on the face and body to create an instant bronze glow. Available in three matte shades.

£22 at House of Fraser

Illamasqua Powder Eye Shadow – Invoke

Those theatrical geniuses at Illamasqua are constantly expanding the brand’s vegan range, and this powder eye shadow is among a host of cosmetics and accessories now in the range.

£17 from Illamasqua

Barry M Molten Metal Nail Paint

Barry M is upping its game when it comes to vegan products, and has a massive range now available, including this funky metallic nail colour with a mirror-shine finish – available in several shades.

£3.99 at Boots

Stella McCartney Pop EDP

Launched in 2016 as an addition to the brand’s vegan range of fragrances, this is a gorgeous tuberose and sandalwood fragrance which is cruelty-free and smells great.

Currently £33 in sale at All Beauty

Green People Beauty Boost Skin Restore 50ml

Green People is a brand which never uses aggressive ingredients or synthetic chemicals, and has a vast range of vegan-friendly skincare. This organic cream combines the magic of facial in one luxury treatment.

£19 from Green People

*Post includes affiliate links