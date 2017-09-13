Spa at Ramside launches autumn packages

WITH the sudden arrival of autumn and its miserable grey weather, why not boost your spirits and see off the autumn blues with two fab new packages at the Spa at Ramside?

The luxury spa at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa in County Durham has two seasonal spa deals running until the end of November 2017.

Autumn Daze is a spa day costing £99 per person available Monday-Sunday September 1 to November 30, and includes:

Welcome smoothie on arrival

Use of spa facilities between 10am – 4pm

60 minute face or body treatment

Two course Lunch served in our Fusion restaurant

Complimentary use of fluffy robes and spa flip flops

Autumn Nights is a one-night spa break for two which costs £199 per couple, available Monday to Friday from September 1 to November 30 and includes:

Overnight stay in a luxury Premier Room

Spa Brunch

Full Spa Access

Mud Rasul Therapy for two

To book or for further details on these or other spa offers visit the Spa at Ramside website