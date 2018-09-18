THE Spa at Ramside has reached the finals of this year’s Good Spa Guide Awards in the Best for Wellness category.

The multi award-winning spa was the first in the UK to become part of the Wellness for Cancer organisation, and offers an extensive programme of treatments for people dealing with cancer.

Located at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa it offers unrivalled facilities with five pools – including a 25-metre swimming pool, bubble pool, hydrotherapy pool, outside vitality pool and an infinity pool.

It also features a tepidarium, Himalayan salt steam, aroma steam, drench showers and herbal and sunken amphitheatre saunas along with mud Rasul chambers.

The spa also offers a number of therapeutic beauty and treatment rituals along with a mindfulness programme which features Yoga sessions and workshops with industry experts.

Now it has been recognised by the judging panel at the Good Spa Guide awards, which acknowledges the finest spas in the country.

The public will be invited to cast their votes online to name the overall winner when votes open on 1 October.