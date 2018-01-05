Seaham Hall’s Serenity Spa launches January detox spa day

START the year in relaxing style with a new spa day offer at the Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall.
The luxury spa at Seaham Hall in County Durham, is offering a January Joy Detox Spa Day throughout January 2018, with prices starting from £99 per person.
The day has been tailored to leave clients refreshed and rejuvenated in a day of relaxation, helping recharge the batteries ready to tackle whatever January throws at you.
The spa day includes:
*Full use of the spa and gym facilities from 9am-5pm
*Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers
*60-minute detoxifying massage or facial
*Two course meal in the Ozone Restaurant
The day costs £99 per person from Sunday through to Thursday, and £110 per person on Fridays and Saturdays. Available until January 31, 2018.
To book, or for more information visit the Seaham Hall website