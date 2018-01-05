Lost your password?

Seaham Hall’s Serenity Spa launches January detox spa day

START the year in relaxing style with a new spa day offer at the Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall.

The luxury spa at Seaham Hall in County Durham, is offering a January Joy Detox Spa Day throughout January 2018, with prices starting from £99 per person.

The day has been tailored to leave clients refreshed and rejuvenated in a day of relaxation, helping recharge the batteries ready to tackle whatever January throws at you.

Enjoy use of the pool and spa facilities from 9am to 5pm…

The spa day includes:

*Full use of the spa and gym facilities from 9am-5pm

*Complimentary use of robes, towels and slippers

*60-minute detoxifying massage or facial

*Two course meal in the Ozone Restaurant

The day costs £99 per person from Sunday through to Thursday, and £110 per person on Fridays and Saturdays. Available until January 31, 2018.

To book, or for more information visit the Seaham Hall website

 

 
