GIVE your New Year health resolutions a kick-start in style with a brand new spa experience launching at Rockliffe Hall in January.

The Spa Resolution spa day will be available from January 2, 2019 at the County Durham spa and has been created to give guests a healthy boost as they begin any New Year’s health or fitness resolutions.

With prices starting from £130 per person, the Spa Resolution spa day offers a full day of relaxation and the chance to enjoy many of the spa’s facilities along with a treatment. The day includes:

*Arrival from 9am with a welcome drink

*Use of wellness and bathing facilities, including gym, swimming pool, Hydro pool, monsoon showers, thermal suite and outdoor hot tub until 5pm

*Two-course lunch in The Brasserie

*Choice of either a 60 or 90 minute Skin Regimen Facial or Comfort Zone Body Treatment if preferred

*Complimentary use of robe and slippers

“We’ve created this unique Spa Resolution Spa Day to encourage our guests to start off 2019 on the right foot with self-care to set you up for a happy and healthy year,” explained Victoria Rickett, Rockliffe Hall’s Spa Manager.

“What better way to give yourself a healthy boost after the indulgences of the festive season?”

The Spa Resolution spa day will be available Monday to Friday from January 2 until February 28, 2019.

Prices start from £130 per person including a 60 minute treatment or from £160 per person for a 90 minute treatment.

To book or for more information call 01325 729 999 or visit the Rockliffe Hall website.