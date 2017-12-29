Rock Hard at Ramside Spa

DURHAM’S Spa at Ramside has added Rock Hard by Artistic Nail Design to its ever growing list of nail services.

The award-winning spa at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa is among the first places in the North East to offer the funky US brand.

Clients can rock the latest looks with a large choice of gel polishes and acrylic extensions, all available now in the spa’s nail bar.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to offer the exciting Rock Hard by Artistic Nail Design here in our nail bar at the Spa at Ramside,” said spa director Joanne Green.

“We are certain that everyone who tries this new Rock Hard system will be impressed at the shine and durability, and we look forward to helping create nails to thrill.”

The Rock Hard system by Artistic Nail Design at the Spa at Ramside costs £35 for acrylics, £20 infills and £10 for Gel application.

For further information or to make an appointment, call 0191 375 3088, email enquiries@ramsidespa.co.uk or visit the hotel website