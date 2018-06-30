VEGAN beauty products are in the spotlight this month thanks to the new limited edition Glossybox offering.

The leading beauty box brand has launched the amazing Vegan limited edition box which is available now for £30 or £25 to regular subscribers.

Mine arrived this morning and at first glance is definitely worth the money, although the postman wasn’t so keen, thanks to its substantial weight.

The box contains 10 fab products worth in excess of £80, and I’d say every one is something that I’d use or at least want to try.

It features seven full-size and three deluxe minis with an assortment of skincare, makeup and haircare treats.

After checking out the previews and seeing Kat Von D Tattoo Liner was included, I was a little disappointed to discover this was one of the deluxe minis as opposed to the full size, but it will still give me the chance to try before I buy it.

I was also a little put out to find a Weleda Birch Cellulite Oil in a deluxe mini size – how can you genuinely test something out when it’s so small? A full size version would’ve been much more useful, as this one isn’t going to go anywhere towards giving an idea as to whether or not it’s any good.

But thankfully, most of the other products are full size, including a Maria Nila Hair Mask worth £26.99, and Lip Fudge Plumping Lip Conditioner worth £12.

The full contents are:

*Kat Von D Tattoo Liner – Deluxe mini worth £6.18

*Pure Chimp Matcha Tea – Full size 20g worth £4.95

*Noughty to the Rescue Anti-Frizz Serum – Full size 75ml worth £8.99

*So Eco Eye Shading Brush – worth £5

*Lip Fudge Plumping Lip Conditioner in Rosewood – Full size 10ml worth £12

*Maria Nila Head & Hair Heal Masque – Full size 250ml worth £26.99

*Dr Organic Vitamin E Super Hydrating Cream – Full size 50ml worth £8.49

*Tints of Nature Hydrate Shampoo – Deluxe mini worth £3.99

*Weleda Birch Cellulite Oil – Deluxe mini worth £2.95

*Original Source Lemon and Lime Foaming Shower Gel – Full size 180ml worth £3

The box also includes a 20% off discount code on Maria Nila products at Sally Beauty, which can be used up until October 1.

At first glance I’d say I’m happy with the Vegan limited edition box – I’m looking forward to trying a few new things and so far it seems good value for money.

To buy the new Vegan limited edition box, click here to visit the Glossybox website