Review: Glossybox Beauty Case

OKAY, so I may be a little behind the times when it comes to getting my hands on the Glossybox Beauty Case, but since they’re still available to buy I thought it was worth a quick review.

After finding myself with a nice bit of Christmas cash to spend, I did my usual trick of scouring the sales to see what beauty treats I could pick up.

After stumbling across an offer for 20% off the Beauty Case at Glossybox, and having been tempted to treat myself with this very product before Christmas, I figured it was probably a sign that I had to have it so ordered one right away.

Originally priced at £59.99 it is now available for £47.99 under this offer – that runs until the end of the month – and offers next day delivery if you order before 9pm.

True to Glossybox’s word, it was delivered next day and I couldn’t wait to tear into all the treats hiding inside.

Everything comes neatly and effortlessly wrapped in pretty pink tissue paper which matches the colour of the cardboard case.

Unwrapping the 21 different products was a bit like Christmas morning, and it was great fun uncovering little gems – many of which were full size products. The full contents are:

*PIXI Mesmerising Mineral Palette

*PIXI Brow Tamer

*Glamglow SuperMud Mask

*Soaper Duper Lemon Body Butter

*Rodial Lip Liner

*Rodial Suede Lips

*Studio 10 Radiance Glow Bronzing Veil

*Nip + Fab Colour Corrector

*Nip + Fab Kale Moisturiser

*Sleek Blush by 3 Santa Marina

*Weleda Wild Rose Creamy Bodywash

*Weleda Wild Rose Pampering Lotion

*This Works In Transit Cameral Close Up

*Mitchell and Peach Flora No 1 Fine Radiance Oil

*MDM Flow Lipstick

*Dr Paw Paw Original Balm

*Lash Perfect Ultimate Mascara

*Blank Canvas Cosmetics F41 Tapered Cheek Brush

*Blank Canvas Cosmetics F31 Targeted Contour Brush

*Blank Canvas Cosmetics Brush Soap tin

*Bio Extracts Hydro Boost

I’m really impressed at the selection and quality of the products – although with one little niggle. The Dr Paw Paw Original Balm which I have to admit is just incredible, was probably only three quarters full.

The tube was sealed, but I could tell the moment I unwrapped it that it had a lot of air inside, and when I removed the seal and held it against the window, my fears were confirmed that it wasn’t full. Hopefully it isn’t the norm, because believe me, this is now my favourite lip balm and I am completely in love with it.

I love the palettes too. The Studio 10 Radiance Veil normally costs £28, while the PIXI Mesmerising Mineral Palette sells at £15.

I’m also looking forward to trying the Soap tin. My regular brush soap is looking a bit sad these days having dried out because I have no decent storage for it, so it’s going in the bin as I switch to this one.

The Hydro-Boost from Bio-Extracts also has me curious, and I’ll be trying that straight away too, along with everything else as and when I get around to it.

For the value of the products inside – an impressive £270 – I think the Beauty Case is fantastic value for money, particularly with the 20% off applied. There are still some left, but when they’re gone, they’re gone so you need to act now if you want to snaffle one.

To take advantage of the Glossybox Beauty Case for £47.99 offer, enter code CASE20 at the checkout. Available while stocks last until January 31 2018.

Click here to buy the Glossybox Beauty Case

*Affiliate link