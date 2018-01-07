New Year, New You spa day launches at the Spa at Ramside

IF the January blues are starting to take hold, why not see them off with a new spa experience at the Spa at Ramside?

The luxurious spa at Ramside Hall Hotel Golf and Spa in County Durham has launched the New Year, New You spa day to help us get through the cold, dark days.

The day includes:

*Welcome drink on arrival

*Use of spa facilities from 10am-4pm

*60-minute face or body treatment

*Two-course lunch in the Fusion restaurant

*Complimentary use of spa robes and flip flops

The New Year, New You spa experience costs £109 per person and is available now, until March 31 2018.

For more information or to book, visit the Spa at Ramside website