Matfen Hall hosts Elemis Christmas shopping night

MATFEN Hall’s Aqua Vitae spa is gearing up for the festive season with an Elemis Christmas shopping event next week.

The spa is hosting the event on Monday, October 9 to showcase the new Christmas launches from Elemis and give guests the chance to enjoy a treatment plus bag a discount when they buy.

Tickets cost £35 per person and include a welcome drink and canapes, a 30-minute facial, manicure or back treatment and the opportunity to discover Elemis’ new Christmas gift range.

There will also be a £25 discount on all purchases over £150 on the day, and anyone buying two or more gifts will receive a free Elemis gift of their own.

Tickets must be pre-booked and pre-paid. To book call Aqua Vitae on 01661 855725 or visit the Matfen Hall website.