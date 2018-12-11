WITH the news Pantone has announced Living Coral as its Colour of the Year for 2019, there’s never been a better time to revive the gorgeous summer shade.

Yes, it may be the depths of winter but the shade is trending once again thanks to its versatility and the fact you can wear it year-round for a warm glow.

So get the coral vibe now with Beauty and the North East’s pick of makeup bag must-haves for 2019…

1. Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick in Coral – £36 at Bobbi Brown

2. NARS Liquid Blush in shade Torrid – £24 at NARS

3. Essie Tart Deco Coral Nail Polish – £7.99 at Boots

4. Elegant Touch Express Polished Nails in Coral – £7.99 at LookFantastic

5. Chantecaille Lip Sleek in Calypso – £32 at LookFantastic

6. Max Factor Colour Elixir Lip Cushion Gloss in Babystar Coral – £8.99 at Superdrug

7. Benefit Coralista blusher – £25.50 at Benefit

8. Fudge Paintbox semi-permanent hair colourant in Coral Blush – £10.95 at Beauty Expert

9. Nip+Fab Blusher Palette in Blushed – £10.95 from Nip+Fab

10. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick shade Sexy Sienna – £24 at Charlotte Tilbury

11. EOS Shimmer Sphere Lip Balm in Coral – £6.50 at LookFantastic

12. MAC Mineralize Blush in Hey, Coral, Hey – £23 at MAC

*Contains affiliate links