JO Malone London has kicked-off the New Year in style with the launch of Bronze Wood & Leather, the newest addition to the Cologne Intense Collection.

Designed for both women and men, Bronze Wood & Leather has an intriguing masculinity to it thanks to its heady mix of sultry leather, smokiness and warm wood.

But this is expertly blended with the brightness of vibrant juniper and crisp, fresh grapefruit while the mysterious notes of vetiver linger after the dry-down.

As with most of the Jo Malone Cologne Intense fragrances, it works well with a host of other scents including Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Myrrh &Tonka and Pomegranate Noir.

Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne is available now from Jo Malone in two sizes – 50ml for £75 and 100ml for £120.