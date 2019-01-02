CHASE away the January blues by booking in for one of City Retreat in Newcastle’s New Year spa treats.

The luxury beauty salon and day spa on Osborne Road has released its January offers which will be available until the end of the month and can be booked from today (January 2).

January Facial Programme – £199

This is a course of three AlumierMD facial peels – one every three weeks starting from January – and also includes a free serum.

Top to Toe Detox and De-Stress Package – £99

A two hour, 45 minute ritual which includes a luxury body polish, full body massage and rejuvenating facial and scalp treatment.

Elemis Face and Back Retreat – £65

A 30 minute Elemis back massage and a 40 minute Elemis Skin Solutions facial

Peaceful Winter Spa Retreat – £89

A three hour package in the private spa with sauna, steam room and relaxation area with a fresh fruit platter, fresh juices and glass of bubbly

This is followed by a relaxing Elemis deep tissue back massage and Elemis prescription facial.

Available throughout January 2019. For more information or to book call 0191 281 9222 or visit the City Retreat website.

*Image: City Retreat