VEGANUARY is the perfect time to opt for a vegan and cruelty-free beauty regime – so what better way to start than by saving 20% at Dr Botanicals?

Beauty and the North East has teamed up with the leading cruelty-free and vegan brand to give our readers the chance to save 20% on all online purchases.

Dr Botanicals offers a wide range of skincare, body and bathing products which are all 100% vegan and made totally from natural products.

Check out the full range at the Dr Botanicals website and to enjoy 20% off enter code: NORTHEAST20 at checkout.

*Affiliate link