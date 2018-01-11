Freak EDP just £19.95 in the Illamasqua sale

FANS of Illamasqua Freak EDP can pick up their favourite fragrance for an incredible £19.50 in the Illamasqua sale.

I’ve been a massive fan of the brand’s first fragrance since it launched back in 2011, but finding it has got increasingly tough in recent years.

Illamasqua has sliced a whopping 70% off its usual £65 price tag, and is now literally giving it away.

And it has done the same with its Freak Scarab, which is available now for just £24 instead of the usual £80.

I’ve already snapped up two bottles and was pleased to see they threw in a free 6ml Hydra Veil mini too, so grab them now while you can.

Oh, and if like me you’re worried that this could herald the end for Freak, Illamasqua has allayed fears by stating across social media that it is not about to be discontinued…

To take advantage of this offer, enter FREAK70 at the checkout.

Click here to visit the Illamasqua website

