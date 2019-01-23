CLINIQUE fans can pick up an exclusive gift with purchases at Fenwick Newcastle until February 2.

Shoppers at Fenwick will receive this gorgeous beauty treat with two purchases or more, one to be skincare or foundation.

Customers will be given the change to select eight of the following deluxe size treats, all wrapped up in a colourful make-up bag:

* Take The Day Off Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips, 50ml

*Liquid Facial Soap Mild, 50ml

*Moisture Surge Supercharged Concentrate, 15ml

*Smart Night Custom-Repair Moisturizer, 15ml

*Smart Custom-Repair Serum, 10ml

*Dramatically Different™ Lipstick in Romanticize, 3g

*High Impact Mascara in Black, 3.5ml

*Limited Edition Compact Mirror

*Chubby Stick Moisturising Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry, 1.2g

*Quickliner for Eyes Intense in Intense Ebony, 0.14g

The offer is exclusive to Fenwick and available while stocks last until Saturday February 2 2019.