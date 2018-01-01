The Clean Out returns to Taizen in Whitley Bay

GIVE your New Year’s detox resolutions a head start this year with a special January offer at Taizen Skin Therapy Centre in Whitley Bay.

Back by popular demand to the North Tyneside beauty haven is The Clean Out, a ritual designed to combine luxury with a detox, and acts as the perfect boost ahead of any health or beauty resolutions.

The ritual begins with fresh, cleansing cucumber water to kick-start your system, before an Oriental foot massage with zingy lime and powerful lemongrass sugar scrub to cleanse and soften the feet.

This is followed by a warming lemongrass body sugar scrub, and then a detoxifying and customised back massage featuring hot oil to help release toxins and tension from the mind and body.

It then continues with a detoxifying facial with lemongrass cleansers and bamboo soufflé exfoliators, before the face is given its own detoxifying massage.

A green clay masque will help draw out impurities while there’s more action on the feet with a hot oil reflex stick foot massage to reboot all your body systems into cleansing mode.

The treatment comes to a close with a delicious pot of detox tea while you relax and recharge.

The Clean Out is only available during January 2018 and costs £75 – RRP £100.

To book online click here to visit Taizen’s online booking area