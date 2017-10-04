Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 Beauty Products you need to own

IT’S October, and that means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and time for all our favourite beauty, hair and skincare brands to bring out their fabulous pink offerings to help raise vital cash for breast cancer charities.

Perfect for Christmas gifts or just a treat for yourself, some of this year’s offerings are among the best yet…

Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne, £88

The fragrance specialist is donating £20 from each sale of its Red Roses Cologne 100ml during October to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Available at Jo Malone London

Bobbi Brown Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set, £35

Bobbi Brown will donate 20 per cent of sales from this limited edition set which features pink Peony Illuminating Bronzer and mini face blender brush to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Available at the Bobbi Brown

Merci Handy CoppaFeel Hand Gel, £2.90/30ml

Merci Handy has teamed up with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel to launch a limited edition lollipop scented hand gel, with a whopping 100 per cent of the proceeds going to CoppaFeel.

Available at Merci Handi

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 100ml £99

Elemis fans bag a whopping 100ml of what Beauty and the North East still believes to be the best moisturiser in the world for the incredible price of £99, as the brand launches this special edition pink jar and will donate £25,000 to Breast Cancer Care.

Available from Elemis

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 50ml £72 and Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection £45

Estee Lauder has once again pulled out all the stops with these two stunning limited edition treats, where 20 per cent of all sales will go to the Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign.

The 50ml Advanced Night Repair comes in a gorgeous pink bottle with a Pink Ribbon keychain, while the Knockout Eyes Collection features a palette of eight Color Envy EyeShdow, Sumptuous Defining Lift and Fan Mascara, Double Wear Eye Pencil, eyeshadow brush and cosmetic bag.

Available at Estee Lauder

Origins Limited Edition Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask 100ml £25

Origins’ famous overnight classic has had a bit of a makeover in this limited edition version, created especially for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Origins will be donating £4 from every sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Available from Origins

ghd Air Pink Blush Hairdryer £99

ghd’s best-selling Air hairdryer has been given gorgeous pink accents for this limited edition version, and £10 from every sale will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

Available at ghd

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturiser 200ml £38

Clinique has created a special edition jumbo bottle of its popular Dramatically Different Moisturiser with a Breast Cancer Awareness keychain. £2 from every purchase is being donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Available at Clinique