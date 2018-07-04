THE Spa at Ramside could soon be set for some exciting new rituals following the arrival of a new treatment manager.

Ashleigh Hurson has taken the reins at the luxurious County Durham spa, and is now overseeing more than 30 therapists.

A former business development adviser for nail brand OPI, Ashleigh will also take care of the day-to-day running of the spa, and plans to introduce new treatments and rituals along with recruiting further therapists.

“I’m really enjoying getting to know the spa and the team, it’s such a fantastic place,” she said. “The facilities are second to none and we already offer an unrivalled treatment menu, but I’m looking forward to developing it further as much as I possibly can.”

Ashleigh has worked in the beauty industry since graduating several years ago. After working with hair and beauty salons, she moved up to the role of senior spa manager at Village Hotels before taking up her previous post with OPI, which involved her working with more than 250 salons across the north.

“The new job is a bit of a change for me as Ramside is a totally independent spa and not part of a large group or chain which I’m used to,” she said.

“It’s an award-winning facility of an impeccable standard and my job is to do whatever I can to improve it further and ensure our clients continue to get the finest service and experiences they possibly can.

“I love the facilities here, everything from the pools to our sumptuous treatment rooms, and I’m incredibly excited about developing our treatments even more to ensure we continue to provide the best spa experiences the region has to offer.”

For more information about the Spa at Ramside and its treatments, visit the Ramside Spa website