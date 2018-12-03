REMEMBER the days when all you got to hang on your tree were crappy plastic baubles or even worse the glass variety that shattered on impact?

These days it’s all about the beauty bauble, and this year there are more available than ever before.

Check out Beauty and the North East’s top beauty bauble picks this Christmas.

Aromatherapy Associates Pearl of Wisdom Bauble, £12

Grab a relaxing escape this festive season with this cute little bauble from Aromatherapy Associates which features a 9ml bottle of its Light Relax Bath & Shower Oil.

Available at Space NK

Benefit Hoola Mini Stocking Stuffer, £12.50

Everyone’s favourite matte bronzer has been packed into a cute little bauble this Christmas, with a 4g mini version of the iconic product.

Available from Benefit

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Bauble, £12

This gorgeous little bauble houses a 30ml bottle of Caudalie’s hero Beauty Elixir multi-purpose facial mist which tones, acts as a serum and sets makeup with its delicious plant-based formula.

Available at Lookfantastic

Cowshed Christmas Tree Decoration, £12

Cowshed fans will love this mini duo of Knackered Cow Bath & Shower Gel and Body Lotion in a cute bauble box.

Available at Cowshed

Floral Street Neon Rose EDP Bauble, £22

Face it, it’s going to look great on the tree and when Christmas is all done and dusted you can enjoy a 10ml bottle of the clean, floral scent.

Available at John Lewis

Ghost The Fragrance EDT Christmas Bauble, £8

This pretty blue bauble not only looks fantastic, but it also houses a miniature 5ml bottle of Ghost the Fragrance EDT and an 8g Shea Lip Butter.

Available at Boots

Invisibobble Slim Bauble Hair Ties, £5.99

This hair ties set has already sold out in some stores, and contains three slim hair ties in holographic white, perfect for holding hair in place without clips and pins.

Available at Lookfantastic

Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, £22

This year Jo Malone has brought together two of its most-love scents – Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and English Pear & Freesia Body Crème – inside this dazzling bauble which will look great on any tree.

Available from Jo Malone

L’Occitane Festive Bauble, £12 each

The brand has produced four different festive baubles this year, in fragrances Shea, Cherry, Almond and Verbena and each one contains a trio of iconic products from the collections.

Available at L’Occitane stores and online from L’Occitane

Molton Brown Muddled Plum Festive Bauble, £12

Ready to hang on the tree in all its finery, this limited edition from Molton Brown is a gorgeous bath fragrance featuring the intoxicating smell of oak-aged rum, Victoria plums and spicy saffron.

Available at John Lewis

Nailtiques Christmas Snowflake Bauble, £15.95

Give your nails some TLC with this nourishing duo of Formula 2 treatment and Nail Moisturiser, all contained in a snowflake-decorated bauble.

Available at Beauty Bay

Oskia Star Crossed Christmas, £15

This striking and cute bauble from cult natural and bio-nutritional skincare brand Oskia conceals its Renaissance Mask, a brightening and resurfacing face mask packed with beauty-boosting ingredients.

Available at Beauty Expert

This Works Sleep Tight Bauble, £13

When the partying starts to take its toll, you can grab this treat off the tree and enjoy an undisturbed night’s sleep with a trio of 5ml miniatures: Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Sleep Plus+ Pillow Spray and Stress Check Roll-On.

Available at This Works

Too Faced Better than Sex Ornament, £9

This cute little tree hanger features a purse-size 4.8ml version of the popular Better than Sex mascara.

Available at Debenhams

Wax Lyrical Tis the Season Bauble Candle, £10

Enjoy a beautiful festive fragrance in a stunning Christmas bauble with Wax Lyrical’s festive ornaments this year. Tis the Season is a heady mix of clove, cinnamon, orange and wine and is one of a selection of scents available in bauble form, all of which promise up to 19 hours burn time.

Available at Boots

*Contains affiliate links