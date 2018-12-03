ROCKLIFFE Hall has lifted the lid on the first details about next February’s Artisan Food Fair held as part of its first ever Festival of Food.

The five star hotel at Hurworth, County Durham, will host the fair over the weekend February 2 and 3 2019 from 10am-4pm.

Already, a number of food companies have signed up to showcase their products, including North Chocolates, Calder’s Kitchen, The Sweet Beet Condiments and The Clucking Pig, famed for its gourmet Scotch eggs.

Visitors will also get the chance to tuck into dishes from across the globe, with flavours from the Caribbean, Middle East, Greece and Germany.

On Saturday 2, Rockliffe’s three executive chefs will host live demos throughout the day.

The Clubhouse’s Paul O’Hara will be joined by Simon Raine of Weardale Cheese, The Orangery’s Richard Allen will cook with Lizzy Hodcroft from The Sweet Beet and Aaron Craig, from The Brasserie, will be joined by Nick Fairly, of Fairly’s Fine Condiments.

On the Sunday, ahead of a sold out dinner in the evening, The Great British Menu chefs Dave Coulson, Danny Parker and Daniel Fletcher will be showcasing their talents when they’re joined live on stage by the region’s top food producers, using their ingredients to cook dishes.

Both days will also feature a Gin School, Whisky School and Rum School, where guests can be taken on a journey of their chosen spirit, sampling up to 6 different drinks at a further cost.

The event kicks off a packed week of special lunches, dinners and food and wine events planned for Rockliffe Hall’s Festival of Food, culminating in a Black Tie Gala Dinner on Saturday February 9.

Over the eight day event, money will be raised for Hospitality Action which offers vital assistance to those working, or who have worked within hospitality in the UK and who find themselves in crisis.

Entry to the Artisan Food Fair is free. To book a place at the Gin, Whisky or Rum Schools, or at any of the lunches or dinners call Rockliffe Hall on 01325 729 999 or email vip.event@rockliffehall.com