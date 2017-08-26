Rockliffe Hall launches Sleeptember Spa Day package

ROCKLIFFE Hall is doing its bit to improve the sleep of insomniacs everywhere with a special spa package available next month only.

The Sleeptember Spa Day will be available throughout September 2017 at the County Durham resort, and features a Tranquillity pro sleep massage.

The innovative ritual uses a blend of essential oils combined with the bespoke Tranquillity Sound, Ayurvedic and Indonesian Sea Malay technique along with soft brushes to help achieve a peaceful mind and body which will ultimately help you sleep.

The Sleeptember Spa Day costs £115 per person and includes:

*Brunch on arrival from 9am in the Brasserie

*Use of the wet spa and wellness facilities until 5pm

*60-minute Comfort Zone Pro Sleep Massage

*Complimentary use of robe and slippers

There is also the option to upgrade to a 90-minute massage and receive a Tranquillity candle to take home and a bespoke prescription of expert tips on how to get the perfect night’s sleep, for £145 per person.

To book or for more information visit the Rockliffe Hall website