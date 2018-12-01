RELAX ahead of the Christmas rush with the Festive Fingers & Toes spa package this December at the Verbena Spa at the Feversham Arms in Helmsley.

The gorgeous North Yorkshire spa is running this fab spa package throughout December 2018 with prices starting at £85 per person.

The package includes:

* A 60-minute manicure or pedicure

* A one course lunch and glass of Champagne

*Full use of the spa heat facilities including outside pool

Available until the end of December, the package costs £85 Monday-Thursday and £95 Friday-Sunday.

For further information and to book visit The Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa website