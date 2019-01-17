DARLINGTON’S Headlam Hall is taking bookings for a Spa Wellness Retreat next month.

The two-day retreat will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday February 5 and 6 and combines an overnight break in the hotel’s tranquil setting with a selection of nutritional, relaxation and fitness classes to enhance wellbeing.

The retreat will begin with arrival at 2pm on Tuesday February 5 and will feature a nutrition seminar and relaxation class before a three-course dinner.

Wednesday will begin with a country walk at 7am before a packed day featuring breakfast, a light lunch, tailored fitness class, Tai Chi session, a tailored face and body treatment and plenty of time to enjoy the relaxing spa facilities before the retreat finishes at 5pm.

Prices start at £260 per person based on two sharing, and to book call (01325) 730 691, email spa@headlamhall.co.uk or visit the Headlam Hall website.