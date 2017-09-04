Get ready for Fenwick Newcastle’s Meet Our Experts week

A PACKED week of beauty and cosmetic treats beckons as Fenwick Newcastle gears up for its Meet Our Experts event.

The city centre department store’s beauty hall will be the place to be for all things beauty from Saturday September 9 to Sunday September 17, 2017.

Each day, experts from a host of leading brands will be on hand to offer masterclasses, discounted treatments, complimentary mini and taster treatments, free goodies and more.

There are simply dozens of events taking place throughout the week, featuring top brands like Dior, Jo Malone, Clarins, Diptyque, Giorgio Armani and many, many more.

The full list of events, along with information on how to book is available here at the Fenwick Newcastle website.