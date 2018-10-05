The time has come to get your hands on one of this season’s hottest properties – the beauty advent calendar.

And the best part about buying it now is you’ll have forgotten you’ve spent it by Christmas so it’s like a free treat every day. Check out 20 of the finest beauty advent calendars for 2018…

Lookfantastic £79

Available now but sure to sell out quickly, Lookfantastic’s offering brings 25 fab beauty treats featuring products from some of the industry’s leading brands.

Daily treats include skincare, tanning, haircare, tools and cosmetics worth a total of more than £300 and packaged in a gorgeous festive red cabinet with 25 individual drawers.

Available now. Click here to buy Lookfantastic advent calendar

Glossybox £99

This year the leading beauty brand has created its first ever beauty advent calendar, and it looks sure to be a massive hit, and a very quick sell out.

Featuring 25 gorgeous treats – including 17 full size products from brands including NARS, bareMinerals and HUDA Beauty, the contents are worth more than £300.

Subscribers can buy pre-order it for £75 before it goes on sale at 7pm on October 15.

Click here to visit Glossybox advent calendar page

Net-a-Porter £150

Net-a-Porter’s 2018 edition looks so cool you’ll want to keep it on display long into the new year, thanks to its chic design.

But it also contains 25 scaled down versions of leading products from brands such as Marc Jacobs, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and Le Labo.

Available now from Net-a-Porter

Space NK £250

Also taking its maiden foray into the world of beauty advent calendars is Space NK, which has launched this luxury calendar featuring a host of top names.

Each of the 25 drawers feature beauty favourites from the likes of Eve Lom, Darphin, Drunk Elephant and Ouai.

Available from October 15. Click here to pre-order from Space NK

Fortnum & Mason £195

Another new arrival on the scene, luxury brand Fortnum & Mason has decided to enter the beauty advent calendar ranks with 24 special gifts housed in a an exclusively designed box.

It contains nine full size products and 15 luxury samples, altogether worth a whopping £625. Brands featured include Aromatherapy Associates, Guerlain, Aurelia, Chantecaille and Iconic London.

Available now. Click here to buy from Fortnum & Mason

Dr Hauschka £79.95

A little bit different to the rest of this year’s offerings, Dr Hauschka’s Joy of Advent features 24 organic cotton pouches featuring a selection of small products.

Treats include Purifying Bath Essence, Revitalising Day Cream, Reviving Hand Cream and Blackthorn Toning Body.

Available now. Click here to buy at Allbeauty.com

Decleor £80

One of last year’s most popular sellers, Decleor has done it again with its Joy of Glow advent calendar for 2018.

Featuring 24 products all designed to get your glow on, you can enjoy some of the brand’s favourite and most popular skin elixirs, balms, creams and serums.

Available now. Click here to buy from Decleor

Jo Malone £300

The daddy of all calendars year on year, and the one everyone wants – the coveted Jo Malone 2018 calendar is available now from Harrods but will be available nationwide on November 1 – and will no doubt sell out almost immediately.

This year’s offering features 24 products including new festive treats like the Frosted Cherry & Clove Candle along with favourites like Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne.

Available from November 1. Click here to visit the Jo Malone website

Charlotte Tilbury £150

Charlotte’s Beauty Universe calendar features 12 delectable full size and mini treats from the brand’s makeup and skincare ranges.

Products include mini Full Fat Lashes, mini Rock n Kohl, full size Matte Revolution, travel size Skin Clay Mask and travel size Supermodel Body.

Available now. Click here to buy from Charlotte Tilbury

Elemis £150

This online exclusive is said to be very limited, and is expected to sell out very quick when it goes on sale (due any day).

Enjoy 25 of the brand’s finest skincare products including Pro Collagen Marine Cream 50ml, Pro Radiance Cream Cleanser 30ml, Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml and Pro Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 15ml.

Expected to launch around October 5. Click here to visit the Elemis website

John Lewis £165

Skincare lovers and makeup fanatics will love this year’s offering from John Lewis, which is packed with gorgeous full size and luxury trial size treats.

There are 25 drawers housing all manner of products from top brands including NARS, Benefit, Clarins, REN, Elemis, Aveda, Sisley and Givenchy.

Available now. Click here to buy from John Lewis

Green People, £75

The leading organic brand is another newcomer to the advent calendar scene this year, offering £125 worth of its hero products in its Green Regime calendar.

Some 15 treats are hidden within 12 drawers – with three full size products – and items include skincare and makeup products including Fruitful Nights Night Cream 10ml, a cotton head bandeau, Quinoa & Calendula shower gel 30ml and Velvet Matte Lipstick in shade Damask Rose.

Available Now. Click here to buy from Green People

Soap & Glory £40

There’s no chance of forgetting it’s Christmas with Soap & Glory’s It’s in the Calendar offering for 2018.

Once again, the brand has pulled together an assortment of its hero products with 24 mini versions of pampering treats and makeup pieces. Products include Clean on Me shower gel, Scrub of Your Life body buffer, Sexy Mother Pucker lip gloss and Crazy Sex Kohl liner

Available now. Click here to buy from Boots

Liz Earle, £80

As its name suggests, The 12 Days of Liz Earle calendar features 12 magical treats from the brand’s skincare, bodycare and haircare collections.

Fans or newcomers to the brand can enjoy 12 days of products which include Orange Flower Hand Repair 50ml, Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml with pure cotton cloth, Skin Tonic 50ml and Soothing Eye Lotion 50ml.

Available now. Click here to buy from Boots

Clarins £60

The 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar features 12 of Clarins’ leading hero products and includes two full size products in collection worth more than £125.

Treats include full size SOS Primer 00 Universal Light and full size Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil Honey Glam, along with SOS Hydra Mask 15ml, Hand and Nail Treatment 30ml and Kohl Black Crayon 0.25g.

Available now. Click here to buy from Boots

BareMinerals £79

Makeup fans can enjoy 24 festive treats with bareMinerals’ Out of This World calendar.

Packed with the brand’s bestsellers and fan favourites, it offers a selection of products including loose eyeshadows, lip glosses, eyeliners, lipsticks and blushers.

Available now. Click here to buy from bareMinerals

Makeup Revolution £50

Give your makeup collection a makeover of its own with this cute offering from Makeup Revolution.

Count down to the big day with a selection of makeup surprises for face, eyes and lips with brand favourites including lip glosses, highlighters and the bestselling Re-loaded Eyeshadow Palette.

Available now. Click here to buy from Superdrug

L’Occitane £89

The renowned French brand has two advent beauties this Christmas, with its Classic calendar for £49 and Luxury priced at £89 (pictured).

Both feature 24 different products, with the Luxury version covering the more luxurious treats from the brand’s collections.

Available now. Click here to buy from L’Occitane

The Body Shop £99

The 25 Days of the Enchanted Ultimate advent calendar (pictured) is the priciest of The Body Shop’s three calendars for 2018, joined by the standard £45 version and the Deluxe edition priced at £65.

All three feature a selection of the brand’s leading products with items reflecting the price of the calendars. Perfect for The Body Shop fans of all budgets.

Available now. Click to buy from The Body Shop

Rituals £59.50

Have the most relaxing and pampering time possible this December with Rituals’ The Ritual of Advent calendar.

Featuring 24 products from the luxurious brand, you can enjoy hero products including Happy Buddha body cream 70ml, Cool Down shampoo and shower gel 70ml, Namaste cleansing foam 30ml and Ayurveda hand wash 110ml.

Available now. Click here to buy from Lookfantastic

*Post contains some affiliate links