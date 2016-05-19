Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

What's Hot

December 9, 2016

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles

November 21, 2016

Givenchy La Palette Nudes Nacres exclusively at Escentual

November 3, 2016

Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar just £25 at Superdrug now!

Reviews

December 8, 2016

Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

What's New

December 30, 2016

Red lipstick named most iconic beauty look of all time

WINGED eyeliner, red lipstick and smoky eyes are among the most iconic beauty looks of all time, according to a new study by Superdrug.

December 28, 2016

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

NORTH East beauty salon owners could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

December 20, 2016

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best Christmas fragrance buys 2016

IT’S beginning to smell a lot like Christmas…and if you’re still stuck on a gift idea for a special lady, you can’t go wrong with a really good fragrance.

December 4, 2016

The Dirty Dozen: 12 of the best beauty Christmas crackers and baubles

PULL yourself a cracker this Christmas with one of these gorgeous little gems…

Search


Salon and Spa Offers