January 23, 2017

The NEWA

January 16, 2017

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

January 3, 2017

New Elemis Skin Solutions

January 24, 2017

January 25, 2017

Durham’s Village Barber aims to take pain out of shaving

A LEADING barber from County Durham has used his 30 years of experience to create a new product range to take the pain out of shaving.

January 24, 2017

Reviewed: Merci Handy Love & Hand Cleansing Gel in Black Vanilla

WE all know hand sanitisers are important, but they can be hard work, usually because they’re just a little bit dull.

January 19, 2017

Rockliffe Hall to host Caudalie Premier Cru event next week

ROCKLIFFE Hall will be welcoming ladies who lunch at an elegant Caudalie Premier Cru event later this month.

January 2, 2017

New Year holistic health boost for new Spa at Ramside members

ONE of the region’s top spas is doing its bit to help new members keep their New Year fitness resolutions with bespoke holistic health coaching.

