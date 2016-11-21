Beauty And The North East - The online beauty magazine for the North East of England

January 3, 2017

New Elemis Skin Solutions

December 9, 2016

Origins Feel Good Christmas Candles

November 21, 2016

Givenchy La Palette Nudes Nacres exclusively at Escentual

December 8, 2016

Reviewed: DKNY Be Tempted

January 2, 2017

New Year holistic health boost for new Spa at Ramside members

ONE of the region’s top spas is doing its bit to help new members keep their New Year fitness resolutions with bespoke holistic health coaching.

January 1, 2017

The best of the New Year sales beauty bargains

STILL got some Christmas cash to spend but don’t feel like hitting the shops? Fear not, you can grab a beauty bargain from the comfort of your armchair this New Year.

December 30, 2016

Red lipstick named most iconic beauty look of all time

WINGED eyeliner, red lipstick and smoky eyes are among the most iconic beauty looks of all time, according to a new study by Superdrug.

December 28, 2016

Beauty salons sought for new TV show

NORTH East beauty salon owners could soon be Britain’s next big TV stars in a new series due to be made next year.

